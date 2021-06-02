Philippos Glücksburg has celebrated his second wedding with Nina Flohr

Princess Diana’s hedge fund analyst godson Philippos Glücksburg of Greece has celebrated his second wedding with Nina Flohr after they originally married in a tiny private ceremony in the glitzy ski resort of St Moritz in December.

The New York City-based hedge fund analyst secretly married creative director for airline VistaJet Nina Nastassja Flohr, in a civil ceremony in Switzerland last year, with just their fathers Constantine, 80, and Thomas Flohr, 60, present due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The couple’s second low-key wedding was hosted by Vogue writer Alice Naylor- Leyland and her husband Tom at their home of Stibbington House in Cambridge, with the pair decorating their home with white balloons and blue flowers for the occasion.

Under current Covid rules there is a limit of 30 guests at weddings – although the cap is expected to be lifted on June 21st – ‘freedom day’ – when most restrictions are set to be lifted.

Philippos is the youngest son of ex-King of Greece Constantine (the godfather of Prince William) and Queen Anne-Marie, who have retained still use their royal titles despite the abolition of the Greek monarchy in 1973.

more at dailymail.co.uk