Plans for death of Queen Elizabeth revealed

Plans were revealed that detail the ten days following the eventual death of Queen Elizabeth II

The plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s death were revealed last week after years of them being shrouded in secrecy, Politico reported.

The plans, codenamed Operation London Bridge, lay out the proceedings for the first ten days after her death including Operation Spring Tide – the plans for Charles’s accession to the throne.

The 95-year-old queen is reportedly in good health, but the plans were revealed anyway.

The day of the queen’s death will be named D-Day, with each day following being referred to as D+1, D+2…

D-Day In the hours following the queen’s death, calls will be made to inform the prime minister, the cabinet secretary and a number of the most senior ministers and officials. The prime minister will be informed by the queen’s secretary. The royal household will issue an official notification to deliver the news to the public.

The ministers and civil servants will receive an email, and upon receiving the email, the flag at Whitehall will be lowered to half-mast, ideally within ten minutes. The UK parliament will adjourn. If they are not sitting at the time, they will be recalled.