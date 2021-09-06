Plans for death of Queen Elizabeth revealed

The plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s death were revealed last week after years of them being shrouded in secrecy, Politico reported.
The plans, codenamed Operation London Bridge, lay out the proceedings for the first ten days after her death including Operation Spring Tide – the plans for Charles’s accession to the throne.
The 95-year-old queen is reportedly in good health, but the plans were revealed anyway.
The day of the queen’s death will be named D-Day, with each day following being referred to as D+1, D+2…
D-Day
In the hours following the queen’s death, calls will be made to inform the prime minister, the cabinet secretary and a number of the most senior ministers and officials. The prime minister will be informed by the queen’s secretary.
The royal household will issue an official notification to deliver the news to the public.
The ministers and civil servants will receive an email, and upon receiving the email, the flag at Whitehall will be lowered to half-mast, ideally within ten minutes.
The UK parliament will adjourn. If they are not sitting at the time, they will be recalled.
The royal family’s website will change to a black holding page with a statement confirming the news of the queen’s passing, and the UK government website will show a black banner at the top. All governmental social media pages will change their profile pictures to their crests and also display a black banner. Only essential content will be published and retweets will have to be cleared with the government head of communications.
The royal family will announce the time of the funeral, which will be ten days later, and the prime minister will make a statement. All other government officials will not be allowed to make statements until the prime minister has.
A gun salute will take place at all saluting stations, while the prime minister and Prince Charles hold an audience, and at 6 PM, Charles will deliver a broadcasted speech to the nation.
Read more: jpost