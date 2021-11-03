Republicans dominate Democrats in key state of Virginia

The Republican Party dominated the blue state of Virginia, where Democrat President Joe Biden won by 10 points just last year, as backlash builds to Biden’s numerous crises and far-left Democrat policies.

The biggest news of the night was that Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who previously served as the state’s governor, with numerous publications calling the race during the early morning hours on Wednesday. Youngkin focused heavily on education and problems with local school boards during his campaign.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

Election officials said turnout was high. More than 3 million voters were reported late Tuesday, with votes still being counted. About 2.6 million Virginians voted in the last gubernatorial election in 2017, state election figures show. More than 2.2 million Virginians voted in the 2013 governor’s race.

Dave Wasserman of the non-partisan Cook Political Report and Decision Desk HQ called the Virginia Lieutenant Gubernatorial Election for Republican Winsome Sears and called the Virginia Attorney General Election for Republican Jason Miyares. Other major publications have said that the races were too close to call during the early morning hours on Wednesday, however, the Virginia Public Access Project called both races for the Republican candidates.

