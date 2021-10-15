Roads closed in Thessaloniki as ‘Ballos’ severe weather batters northern Greece (videos-photos)

Thessaloniki and Halkidiki have been feeling the brunt of the severe weather phenomena for the past few hours, as traffic has been seriously disrupted, while waters have flooded many areas. Operations to free trapped citizens are underway.

Traffic has been interrupted at five points, while the Thessaloniki-Kavala national road at the height of Retina is also closed.

Residents received, earlier, an emergency notification from the Civil Protection to avoid unnecessary travel to Halkidiki, Lagada, and Volvi.

At the same time, the Anthemountas River has overflowed, leading to the flooding of the Perea airport, while there is traffic congestion.

Police have urged drivers to be especially careful and to follow the instructions of the traffic wardens.

The Fire Department has received 30 calls, of which, 26 for pumping water from flooded homes, and 4 for people requesting safe removal from their homes in the area of Zagliveri, on Friday afternoon.