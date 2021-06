Roland Garros – Tsitsipas: In the semi-finals again after victory against Medvedev

Thursday he will face the German Alexander Zverev

Stefanos Tsitsipas seems to be unstoppable.

The Greek champion overcame the obstacle that Daniel Medvedev posed and prevailed 3-0 (6-3, 7-6, 7-5) advancing to the semifinals of Roland Garros that will take place tomorrow, Thursday, where he will face the German Alexander Zverev.

With this victory, Stefanos goes to the fourth semifinal in Grand Slam in his career and second in the French Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas evaluated his performance against Daniel Medvedev with almost “excellent ten”.

See Also:

The apogee of social media – Gatestone Institute Analysis