Russia: A plane with 28 passengers on board crashed at sea

The plane was lost while trying to land

Russian emergency services have located the location where an Antonov An-26 plane crashed into the sea, according to the Russian news agency RIA reported on Tuesday.

The plane carrying 28 passengers was preparing to land in the Russian Far East but it disappeared from the radars and there was no further communication with the control tower.

Ships are arriving at the crash site. The plane was heading to the town of Palana near the shore of the Sea of ​​Okhotsk. Contact with the plane was lost while flying over the Kamchatka Peninsula.

There were 28 passengers onboard including six crew members and one or two children.

Interfax news agency quoted the local meteorological center stating that there were clouds in the area.

See Also:

The National News: Turkey & NATO are no longer aligned, even if they won’t admit it – Analysis