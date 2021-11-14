The oldest English coin ever found in Canada

North Shore News reports that archaeologist William Gilbert and his colleagues at the Cupids Cove Plantation Provincial Historic Site uncovered a Henry VII half groat, a silver coin minted in Canterbury, England, between 1493 and 1499.
The plantation was built in eastern Newfoundland in 1610 by John Guy, a merchant from Bristol. Previously, the oldest English coin found at the site had been an Elizabethan coin, minted in 1560 or 1561.
source archaeology.org
feature image: archive
