The oldest English coin ever found in Canada

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: November 15, 2021

It was minted in 1560 or 1561

North Shore News reports that archaeologist William Gilbert and his colleagues at the Cupids Cove Plantation Provincial Historic Site uncovered a Henry VII half groat, a silver coin minted in Canterbury, England, between 1493 and 1499.

The plantation was built in eastern Newfoundland in 1610 by John Guy, a merchant from Bristol. Previously, the oldest English coin found at the site had been an Elizabethan coin, minted in 1560 or 1561.

