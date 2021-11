Turkey continued its provocations against Greece over the Aegean on Thursday morning, as two pairs of Turkish F-16 aircraft flew over the island of Agathonisi, the first pair at 11,000 feet; the second pair at 24,000 feet.

The first violation occurred at 10.00, then at 10:04 one of the two pairs of Turkish F-16 aircraft flew over the islands of Anthropofagoi and Makronisi at 28,000 feet.