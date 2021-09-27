US warns Turkey of new sanctions over its plans to buy more S-400 missiles from Russia

The Turkish President he would proceed to buy more Russian military equipment

The US Department of State warned Turkey of a series of new sanctions if it moved ahead with plans to buy more S-400 missile systems from Russia.

“We continue to make clear to Turkey that any significant new Russian arms purchases would risk triggering CAATSA sanctions separate from and in addition to those imposed in December 2020,” a statement said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview aired Sunday that he has no qualms about buying a Russian defence system despite the stance by the United States and its other NATO allies.

“I explained everything to President Biden,” Erdogan said in an interview with host Margaret Brennan that aired on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Commenting on Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statements on CBS about the acquisition of the second batch of S-400 missiles from Moscow, a State Department spokesman told Greek public broadcaster ERT, “We know these statements and call on Turkey at every opportunity to get rid of its previous S-400 system already purchased and not proceed to another purchase of Russian military weapon.

“These sanctions will be separate and in addition to those already imposed in December 2020. The United States considers Turkey an ally and a friendly country and continues to seek opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations even when they disagree.”