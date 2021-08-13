Watch the moment of the deadly explosion on a bus in Russia – Viewers discretion is advised

One woman has been killed and 18 other people were injured, three of them in serious condition, according to the authorities after the explosion that took place around 21:30′ on Thursday in a minibus in the city of Voronezh, 500 km south of Moscow.

At the time of the explosion, the minibus was parked in the city center, had boarded its last passenger and was almost full, with about 35 passengers.

❗️🇷🇺 WARNING: The moment of the bus explosion in Voronezh caught on video#Russia https://t.co/GpkNK41q8H pic.twitter.com/SOasYDUdyZ — The RAGEX (@theragex) August 12, 2021

Initially, Russian media reported that it was an explosion of a gas cylinder that powered the engine of the bus, but later representatives of the company that owns the bus, as well as the driver, assured that its engine runs on diesel.

The press service of the City Hall announced that all possible scenarios are being investigated. A criminal investigation is being conducted by the Investigative Committee of Russia.

However, the deputy governor of the Voronezh region, Sergei Sokolov, noted that “at the moment, there is no indication that this could be a terrorist act”.

The governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, announced that the competent security services were working at the scene of the explosion, while it was instructed for all means of public transportation to be checked and for special attention to be payed to any abandoned luggage or suspicious movements of passengers.