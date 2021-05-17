Why are women attracted to deep-voiced men? (video)

Have a voice that sounds more like James Earl Jones than David Beckham’s slightly squeaky one? You’re in luck: a new study suggests women are more attracted to guys with a low-pitched voice when it comes to short-term flings.

But don’t go altering your voices just yet, guys: The study also suggested that women perceive men with deep voices as being more likely to cheat on them.

The study, published online in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, offers insight into how human voices evolved and how we choose our mates.

“Until now, it’s been unclear why women would like the voices of men who might cheat,” said Jillian O’Connor, the lead author of the study and a postdoctoral fellow at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada. “We found that the more women thought these men would cheat, the more they were attracted to them for a brief relationship when they are less worried about fidelity.”

To conduct the study, O’Connor and her team asked roughly 90 women to listen to men’s voices that were electronically manipulated to sound higher or lower, and then choose who they thought would be more likely to cheat on their partners.

The researchers also asked the ladies to pick the voice they thought was more attractive for a long-term relationship versus a short-term one. The verdict? The deep-voiced men were seen as being more suitable for a fling and more likely to cheat.

