10 most adulterous countries in the world (graph)

According to data from Durex, these are the 10 most adulterous countries in the world. Thailand is coming right on top (pardon the pun) with 56 per cent of married couples in the study admitting to infidelity.

Denmark: so what’s going on there, with almost half of all Danes playing away?

Italy, unsurprisingly for the Land of Love, ranked almost as high of Denmark, with 45 per cent of its couples admitting to infidelity.

But perhaps more surprising were the Germans ranking exactly the same as Italy on the cheating stakes.

France recorded its fair share of liaisons dangereuses: 43 per cent of couples.

Lower, but still rather unfortunate, were the rates of adultery among us Brits – 36 per cent.



