10 vintage selfies before smartphones (photos)

Related
At first it was strange, but now the term “selfie” has become normal in our daily lives. Selfie is nothing more than a photo that a person takes of himself, whether it’s at home, eating, at a soccer stadium, on the beach, or wherever he/she is.
With the increase in the use of smartphones and the large number of social networks, selfies have become a world’s fever. But have you ever wondered who was the first person to take a “selfie”? It was Robert Cornelius who took the first daguerreotype in North America. It is believed to be the first photographic self-portrait. You will find him on this list which proves that selfies are nothing really new!
1. Rowan Atkinson, 1987
2. Marilyn Monroe, 1962
3. Jeff Bridges & Sam Elliott, 1997
4. Self-Portrait By Photographer Joseph Byron, 1909
5. Frank Sinatra, 1930s
6. Stanley Kubrick On The Set Of “The Shining” With His Daughter. Apparently, Jack Nicholson Thought Kubrick Was Taking A Photo Of Him (1980s)
7. Linda, Paul And Mary McCartney, 1969
8. John Lennon, 1967
9. Neil Armstrong, 1969
10. Photojournalist Terry Fincher With A Fish-Eye Lens Strapped To His Foot, 1966