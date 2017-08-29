10 vintage selfies before smartphones (photos)

At first it was strange, but now the term “selfie” has become normal in our daily lives. Selfie is nothing more than a photo that a person takes of himself, whether it’s at home, eating, at a soccer stadium, on the beach, or wherever he/she is.

With the increase in the use of smartphones and the large number of social networks, selfies have become a world’s fever. But have you ever wondered who was the first person to take a “selfie”? It was Robert Cornelius who took the first daguerreotype in North America. It is believed to be the first photographic self-portrait. You will find him on this list which proves that selfies are nothing really new!

1. Rowan Atkinson, 1987

2. Marilyn Monroe, 1962

3. Jeff Bridges & Sam Elliott, 1997

4. Self-Portrait By Photographer Joseph Byron, 1909

5. Frank Sinatra, 1930s

6. Stanley Kubrick On The Set Of “The Shining” With His Daughter. Apparently, Jack Nicholson Thought Kubrick Was Taking A Photo Of Him (1980s)

7. Linda, Paul And Mary McCartney, 1969

8. John Lennon, 1967

9. Neil Armstrong, 1969

10. Photojournalist Terry Fincher With A Fish-Eye Lens Strapped To His Foot, 1966

