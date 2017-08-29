10 vintage selfies before smartphones (photos)

Aug, 29 2017

From 1909 to present

At first it was strange, but now the term “selfie” has become normal in our daily lives. Selfie is nothing more than a photo that a person takes of himself, whether it’s at home, eating, at a soccer stadium, on the beach, or wherever he/she is.
With the increase in the use of smartphones and the large number of social networks, selfies have become a world’s fever. But have you ever wondered who was the first person to take a “selfie”? It was Robert Cornelius who took the first daguerreotype in North America. It is believed to be the first photographic self-portrait. You will find him on this list which proves that selfies are nothing really new!

1. Rowan Atkinson, 1987

2. Marilyn Monroe, 1962

3. Jeff Bridges & Sam Elliott, 1997

4. Self-Portrait By Photographer Joseph Byron, 1909

5. Frank Sinatra, 1930s

6. Stanley Kubrick On The Set Of “The Shining” With His Daughter. Apparently, Jack Nicholson Thought Kubrick Was Taking A Photo Of Him (1980s)

7. Linda, Paul And Mary McCartney, 1969

8. John Lennon, 1967

9. Neil Armstrong, 1969

10. Photojournalist Terry Fincher With A Fish-Eye Lens Strapped To His Foot, 1966

