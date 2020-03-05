10th coronavirus case in Greece confirmed

It is the wife of the 9th case

The tenth confirmed case of coronavirus in Greece was announced by the Ministry of Health. It is a Greek woman, the wife of the man (9th case) in Patras, who also travelled to Israel and Egypt.

According to the same information, she is 66 years old. The couple’s daughter also underwent test, which came out negative.

The patient is in very good condition, while doctors continue to monitor her health progress. She has been transferred to a Patras hospital. The incident was diagnosed at the Greek Pasteur Institute.