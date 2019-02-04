1,200-old Bible found in Turkey

The Bible was seized from smugglers

A Bible thought to be 1,200 years old was found in a police operation in southeastern Turkey, the governor’s office said on February 5.

An anti-smuggling team on February 4 seized the Bible, said to be only 34 pages long, with gold lettering on leather, in the city of Kayapınar, said the southeastern Diyarbakır governorship in a statement.

The team seized the Bible while three suspects were attempting to sell it, the statement added.

Six suspects were detained over the incident, according to the governorship.

No further details of the ancient Bible were provided.

source: hurriyetdailynews.com