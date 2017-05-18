18 really bizarre sex laws that actually exist! (photos)

It is true that when it comes to matters pertaining to laws associated with sexual freedoms and discrimination, the issue of homosexuality and LGTBQ trumps everything else in the social and political discourse. Even though lawmakers, especially developed nations, have by and large addressed the issue of homosexual rights, you would surprised to know that there are also some defunct pieces of legislation that are absolutely bizarre, and are still in force, at least on paper. For example, in Wisconsin a man is not allowed to fire his weapon during his partner’s climax! Or how about this one: In Utah it is illegal to marry your first cousin unless you are 65 or older! Here is a list of 18 of some of the weirdest sex law!