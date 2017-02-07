1945 nukes vs. modern warheads: How they compare (infographic)

It is 71 years since the US dropped an atomic bomb named “Little Boy” on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Three days later, Nagasaki was also the target of an atomic bomb named “Fat Man”. These remain the only wartime nuclear attacks in history. How do those two weapons compare to the most powerful warheads in the world today? Read more in one of Statista’s recent independent features.

This chart shows the estimated yield of nuclear weapons in kilotons, TNT equivalent. (click on image to enlarge)