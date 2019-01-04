26 Greek hotels receive TUI Environmental Champions Awards (full list)

Twenty-six Greek hotels were awarded the title of the Umwelt Champion for 2019 awarded by TUI Travel group.
The prize has been given out since 1996 to hotels around the world that host TUI customers and stands out for their top quality environmental, ecological and social standards.
The hotels that are distinguished use local organic products, support charitable activities in their area and are characterized by the water and electricity-saving systems as well as environmentally friendly products.
The hotels chosen as candidates are required to have a valid certificate of renewability, with TUI customers having a say in the winners via a questionnaire.
As TUI points out, pro-environmental hotels are increasingly being requested by their customers. These are the 26 Greek hotels that have been awarded Environmental Champions for 2019:
Crete
Agapi Beach Resort
Anemos Luxury Grand Resort
Atlantica Akti Zeus
best FAMILY Aquila Rithymna Beach
Cactus Royal
Cretan Malia Park
Grecotel Creta Palace
Grecotel White Palace
Hotel Apollonia Beach Resort• & Spa
TUI MAGIC LIFE Candia Maris
TUI SENSIMAR Elounda Village Resort• & Spa
TUI SENSIMAR Minos Palace
Rhodes
Hotel Apollo Blue Palace
Lindos Mare
Princess Andriana Resort• & Spa
Rhodos Horizon Resort
TUI SENSIMAR Atlantica Imperial
Kos
Astir Odysseus
Hotel Caravia Beach
Neptune Hotels, Convention Centre• & Spa
ROBINSON Club Daidalos
TUI SENSIMAR Oceanis Beach• & Spa Resort
TUI SENSIMAR Palazzo del Mare
Peloponnese
Grecotel Olympia Riviera• & Aqua Park
ROBINSON Club Kyllini Beach