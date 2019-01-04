26 Greek hotels receive TUI Environmental Champions Awards (full list)

Twenty-six Greek hotels were awarded the title of the Umwelt Champion for 2019 awarded by TUI Travel group.

The prize has been given out since 1996 to hotels around the world that host TUI customers and stands out for their top quality environmental, ecological and social standards.

The hotels that are distinguished use local organic products, support charitable activities in their area and are characterized by the water and electricity-saving systems as well as environmentally friendly products.

The hotels chosen as candidates are required to have a valid certificate of renewability, with TUI customers having a say in the winners via a questionnaire.

As TUI points out, pro-environmental hotels are increasingly being requested by their customers. These are the 26 Greek hotels that have been awarded Environmental Champions for 2019:

Crete

Agapi Beach Resort

Anemos Luxury Grand Resort

Atlantica Akti Zeus

best FAMILY Aquila Rithymna Beach

Cactus Royal

Cretan Malia Park

Grecotel Creta Palace

Grecotel White Palace

Hotel Apollonia Beach Resort• & Spa

TUI MAGIC LIFE Candia Maris

TUI SENSIMAR Elounda Village Resort• & Spa

TUI SENSIMAR Minos Palace

Rhodes

Hotel Apollo Blue Palace

Lindos Mare

Princess Andriana Resort• & Spa

Rhodos Horizon Resort

TUI SENSIMAR Atlantica Imperial

Kos

Astir Odysseus

Hotel Caravia Beach

Neptune Hotels, Convention Centre• & Spa

ROBINSON Club Daidalos

TUI SENSIMAR Oceanis Beach• & Spa Resort

TUI SENSIMAR Palazzo del Mare

Peloponnese

Grecotel Olympia Riviera• & Aqua Park

ROBINSON Club Kyllini Beach