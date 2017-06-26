26-year-old woman proudly shows off her wrinkles! (video)

Dermatosparaxis Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (dEDS) is a rare disease that is caused by defects in a protein called collagen. Common symptoms include soft, doughy skin that is extremely fragile; saggy, redundant skin, especially on the face; hernias; and mild to severe joint hypermobility. But Sara, Geurts, a 26-year-old woman who suffers from the condition, was not deterred from pursuing a career in modeling. The woman from Minnesota is challenging the norms and conventions and is determined to carve out a career in the fashion industry while raising awareness about the rare disease.

source: barcrofttv