28 SYRIZA deputies break party line on memorandum bill

Ruling SYRIZA party could be facing a mutiny, as 28 MPs have called for the scrapping of article 56 of the memorandum passed in parliament last week in a new amendment they submitted in the education bill which is being debated in parliament Thursday. Article 56, which the 28 also supported during last Thursday’s vote, provides for the liberation of lay-offs in private tutoring institutions. In the new amendment, signed by the 28, they call for the reintroduction of the previous status, whereby the responsibility of lay-offs to return to the disciplinary bodies.