3 dead in California festival shooting, suspect shot and killed

Police have confirmed that 3 people have been killed and at least 15 injured after a gunman opened fire at Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. The suspect has been killed, however, the scene has been described as ‘active’.

Gilroy chief of police Scott Smithee stressed that the popular annual family event had security, with bags being screened at the entrance, but it appears the suspect cut through a fence to gain access.

yo somebody was shooting at the gilroy garlic festival. be safe pic.twitter.com/B39ZIYe8wr — niah ㊝ (@wavyia) July 29, 2019

The identity and motive of the shooter has not yet been confirmed, but Smithee described the shooter was acting “somewhat randomly”.

“It’s sort of a nightmare you hope you never have to live in reality,” the chief of police told crowds at a news conference.

There were reports of a second suspect being possibly involved in the shooting at least in a support role of some kind, however that has not been confirmed.

“We believed based on witness statements that there was a second individual,” Smithee explained.

Gilroy Garlic Festival is one of the largest annual food festivals in the US, it takes place about 30 miles southeast of San Jose, California.

Source: rt