34th Athens Authentic Marathon: Traffic diversions and road closures

The 34th Athens Authentic Marathon will take place on Sunday, November 12. The event, which includes a total of 7 races, will result in the implementation of traffic diversions and road closures. The following roads and streets will be closed during the event: Traffic will be gradually cut off at the starting line of the Marathon at Marathonas and the surrounding streets and then along the route (Marathon, Mesogion, Phidipidou, Vasilissis Sofias, to the Panathenaic Stadium), and and on the vertical streets gradually and at the exits of Attiki Odos to Rafina and Pallini will all be closed. From 14:30 on Saturday to 20:30 on Sunday, traffic will be interrupted on Vasikissis Konstantinou Avenue, in its section from V. Olgas to Eratosthenous street in the ascending stream and in Ardittou, in the rising stream, Vouliagmeni to V. Olgas Avenue.

From Sunday, 06.00, traffic will be suspended at Syntagma Square and the surrounding streets and in part up to Syngrou Avenue and on the other side of Char. Trikoupi street.

Parking or stopping will be prohibited along the treets in the same sections of Athens.

The vertical crossing of the streets in the race will be prohibited during race time, except at the following controlled junctures:

Marathon & Dionysos (Municipality of Marathon).

• Marathonos Ave – Artemis – Feidippidou (Marathon Municipality).

• Marathonos Ave & Ag. Marina (Municipality of Marathon).

• Marathonos Ave & Fleming (Municipality of Rafina – Pikermi).

• Marathonos Ave& Patriarchou Grigoriou-Ethnikis Antistaseos (Municipality of Pallini-Gerakas).

• Marathonos Ave & Exit Attiki Odos (Municipality of Pallini-Gerakas).

• Marathonos Ave & Lavrion – Kleisthenous – Cyclades Avenue (Stavros St Paraskevi).

• Mesogeion Ave. & Ag. Ioannou – Elpidos – Halandri (Municipality of Ag. Paraskevi).

• Mesogeion Ave. & 17th of November – Zoodochou Pigi (Municipality of Cholargos-Papagou & Halandriou).

• Mesogeion Ave. & Ag. Ioannis Theologos-Paritsi (Municipality of Cholargos-Papagou & N. Psychiko).

• Mesogeion Ave. & L. Democracy (Municipality of Psychiko).

• Mesogeion Ave.& L. Katehaki (Athens).

• L. Mesogeion – Michalakopoulou – Fokidos (Athens).

• Vas. Sofias Ave. – Papadiamantopoulou (Athens).

• Vas. Konstantinos Ave & Vas. Georgiou (Athens), only for the vehicles of the Fire Brigade.

SUNDAY, 12 NOVEMBER 2017 Schedule:

Athens City Center – Amalias Ave. (at National Gardens Entrance)

07.45-09.05: 5km Road Race WIND – Morning

§ Starts from Vas. Amalias Ave. in front of Bodosakis Megaron

§ Finishes inside the Panathenaic Stadium

§ Estimated Finish Time of the 1st Runner: 08.00

08.35-10.25: 10km Road Race WIND

§ Starts from Vas. Amalias Ave. in front of Bodosakis Megaron

§ Finishes inside the Panathenaic Stadium

§ Estimated Finish Time of the 1st Runner: 09.06

Marathon Town – Marathon Start Venue

09.00-17.30: Marathon Race & Power Walking (42.195m on the Authentic Route)

§ Starts from the Historic Marathon Start Venue (Marathon Stadium)

§ Finishes inside the Panathenaic Stadium

§ Estimated Finish Time of the 1st Runner – Male: 11.09 – 11.12 / 1st Runner – Female: 11.38 – 11.43

Municipalities along the Marathon Course

09.15-10.30: Kids’ Fun Run NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE – along the Marathon Course

§ Races finish 15’ before the 1st Marathon runner arrives at each Municipality

Athens City Center – Vas. Sofias Ave. (outside the Parliament)

08.50-09.05: Special Olympics Hellas Fun Run (1200m)

§ Starts from Vas. Sofias Ave. outside Greek Parliament

§ Finishes inside the Panathenaic Stadium

§ Estimated Finish Time of the 1st Runners: 08.56

10.25-10.45: Kids’ Fun Run NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE (1200m)

§ Starts from Vas. Sofias Ave. outside Greek Parliament

§ Finishes inside the Panathenaic Stadium

§ Estimated Finish Time of the 1st Runners: 10.29

10.35-11.05: 3km Road Race ERGO

§ Starts from Vas. Amalias Ave. in front of Ippokratio Hospital

§ Finishes inside the Panathenaic Stadium

§ Estimated Finish Time of the 1st Runner: 10.45

Athens City Center – Panathenaic Stadium

07.30–17.30: DHL Sponsors’ Village (Karaiskaki Square, across the Panathenaic Stadium)

09.40-09.55: Medal Awards Ceremony for the Winners of the 5km Road Race WIND – Morning

10.00-10.15: Medal Awards Ceremony for the Winners of the 10km Road Race WIND

10.20–10.25: Awards Ceremony for the Special Olympics Hellas 1200m Fun Run

11.09-11.12: Estimated Finish Time of the 1st Male Marathon Runner

11.25–11.30: Awards Ceremony for the Kids 1200m Fun Run NGB

11.38-11.43: Estimated Finish Time of the 1st Female Marathon Runner

11.45-12.15: Medal Awards Ceremony for the Winners of Marathon Race 12.20-12.30: Medal Awards Ceremony for the Winners of the 3km Road Race ERGO

Athens City Center – Amalias Ave. (at National Gardens Entrance)

16.15-17.30: AFTERNOON 5km Road Race WIND – Afternoon

§ Starts from Vas. Amalias Ave. in front of Bodosakis Megaron

§ Finishes inside the Panathenaic Stadium

§ Estimated Finish Time of the 1st Runner: 16.30

Athens City Center – Panathenaic Stadium

16.40-16.55: Medal Awards Ceremony for the Winners of the 5km Road Race WIND – Afternoon

Athens City Center

20.00-23.00: Official Farewell Reception for the 35th Athens Marathon and the 11th AIMS Marathon Symposium VIP Guests offered by the Mayor of Athens.