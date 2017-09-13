3rd Athens International Poetry Festival to start September 18

The 3rd Athens International Poetry Festival will kick off next Monday, September 18 at the Athens Music Concert Gardens. 70 poets from 16 countries will participate in the event, which is scheduled to start at 8pm and the entrance is free for the public.

The festival will last till September 23, and apart from the Athens Music Concert gardens, it will also be held at landmark venues throughout Athens. The premiere evening will include poets such as Maja Vidmar, Anastasis Vistonitis, Lian Yang, Agne Zagrakalyte, Alí Calderón, Milovan Marcetic, Davide Rondoni etc, while Greek actor Ieroklis Michailidis will act as the evening’s presenter.

The event is co-organised by Poets’ Circle, the Athens Music Concert, the Benaki Museum and the Michalis Kakogiannis and Ekaterina Laskaridi Foundations. The event is under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and the Athens municipality.