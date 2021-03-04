5.6 Percent of U.S. Adults Identify as LGBT (infographic)

A total of 5.6 percent of U.S. adults identified as LGBT in 2020, a new record high. Gen Z, newly added to the latest edition of a survey by Gallup, is the gayest generation in terms of self-identification. Almost 16 percent of those born between 1997 and 2002 identified as LGBT, compared with around 9 percent of Millennials.

While scientists believe that the share of LGBT individuals has not actually changed over time, younger people in the U.S. are more likely to be openly gay, lesbian, bisexual or transsexual. Even within the generation of Millennials, defined as those born between 1981 and 1996, self-identification quotas rose in the past years. In 2014, only 6.3 percent of Millennials had said they identified as LGBT.

For older generations, levels of self-identification did not change majorly in the past decade. The Gallup survey question did not ask respondents to identify as other sexes, sexual identities or sexual orientations like intersex, asexual or queer.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista