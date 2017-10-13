6 very deadly creatures (photos)

Indeed, there are many ferocious creatures, both large and small, that are downright deadly. Here are some of the deadliest species in the world. You won’t believe the reason why some made it to this list!

Poison Dart Frogs



These deadly frogs are aptly named as indigenous tribes would use their secretions to make poison arrows. These frogs have enough poison to kill 10 grown adults. They get their poison by assimilating it from plants they consume. They are common in tropical regions of South and Central America.

Polar Bear



Unlike most other animals on this list, the world’s largest carnivore is not afraid of you. It has no natural predators and will eat anything that is even slightly meaty, including other polar bears. Although they generally don’t kill humans, it’s probably because there aren’t many of them around to kill.

Green Anaconda



Not only are they enormous in size and scary to look at, but they are also one of the largest living snakes that are actually non-venomous. They reside in the moist areas of the Amazon & their choice of weapon is by constriction and will swallow their prey whole. Although they aren’t considered as man-eaters per say, their large-size and strength still makes them extremely dangerous for humans to approach. So don’t.

Mediterranean Black Widow



Oh man, just from the looks of this Black Widow seems like it is 10x more deadly than the original Black Widow with a single red spot on it’s body. Not only do these have a crazier pattern than can scare off predators, but it has unusually large venom glands with a very nasty bite.

Millipede



A close-relative to the centipede that can emit poisonous liquid secretions or cyanide gas through their microscopic pores all throughout their body. The poison can burn through the exoskeleton of ants and can cause severe irritation to larger predator’s skin and eyes. To humans, although they aren’t that much of a fatal creature that can cause harm, they are most definitely something you don’t want crawling around near you. Yuck!

Bullet Ant



These ants are large by any measuring tool, as many get up to an inch long and have sticky feet so they can climb anything. Their bites have been described as the most painful of any insect. They are called the bullet ant because their bite feels like a bullet wound and throbs immediately like a flesh wound. You do not want to get bitten by one of these massive bugs.

source