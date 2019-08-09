6th century BC new finds unveiled on Despotiko island in Greece

New finds that complete the picture on the buildings’ architecture around the Apollo temple on the uninhabited island of Despotiko, west of Antiparos island revealed excavations and restoration works that were held recently on the island, according to ANA.

The excavation focused on areas surrounding the temple as well as on buildings outside of it while very important were the finds of the short research on the islet Tsimintiri.

The surprise of this year’s excavation was discovered on Tsimintiri. The islet is located between Antiparos and Despotiko and in the ancient years it was united with Despotiko and probably with Antiparos.

In 2011, four buildings were found and this year the search continued at the northeastern part of the islet. Under the dense vegetation and very close to the coast were located five big buildings.

The size, the construction and the position of the structures indicated that the buildings were probably connected with the operation of the port.

The works were carried out between 3 May and 5 July. The site of Mandra contains an extensive sanctuary complex dedicated to Apollo that reached its apex during the Late Archaic period and the 6th century BC in particular. When the 2018 excavation works on the uninhabited Despotiko island in the Aegean were concluded, archaeologists spoke of priceless findings that tell more about life in Ancient Greece. Despotiko is a small island west of Antiparos and is a popular tourist destination.

Excavations on Despotiko commenced 20 years ago and continue as real archaeological treasures are unearthed. Last year’s works ran from May 28 to July 6, under the direction of archaeologist Yiannos Kouragios, of the Cyclades Ephorate of Antiquities that belongs to the Ministry of Culture. Archaeologists and students from Greek and foreign universities took part in the excavations.”This year’s excavation focused on the areas surrounding the main temple and Buildings Z and R,” the Ministry of Culture said in a statement on Monday, according to ANA. “The results of the season were particularly illuminating in terms of topography and how the ancient temple was laid out,” it added.

source Athens News Agency