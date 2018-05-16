Greek government imposes 2% tax on smartphones, PCs, tablets and laptops

The Greek government brought in an amendment late last night in parliament confirming the imposition of a one-off “reasonable fee” of 2% on devices for intellectual property beneficiaries on all mobile and smartphones. The levy will also be applicable to tablets, all types of desktop personal computers and laptops.

The initial amendment provided for this fee to be imposed on all computers and mobile phones with a core memory of more than 4 Gigabytes.

The annual financial costs shouldered by consumers will amount to over 65 million euros, according to the Federation of Hellenic Information Technology & Communications, Enterprises (SEPE).