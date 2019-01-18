A 3.7 earthquake hits off the coast of Zakynthos

Jan, 18 2019 Author: Thema Newsroom

The tremor was located south of the island

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of the Ionian island of Zakynthos on Friday evening.
According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the tremor struck south of the island at a depth of 10km.
The Euro-Mediterranean Institute reported the earthquake in Zakynthos as 4.2 on the Richter scale.
The earthquake was felt in several areas in Zakynthos, but also on the coasts of the Peloponnese.

