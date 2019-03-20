A 6.3 magnitude quake strikes near Vanuatu

Author: Thema Newsroom

A 6.3 magnitude quake struck 64 km east of Luganville on Espiritu Santo, the largest island in Vanuatu, on Wednesday, at a depth of 123 km, the US Geological Survey reported.

No information about casualties or damage is available at the moment.

