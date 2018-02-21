A headless statue of Aphrodite was found during the Thessaloniki Metro works (PHOTOS)

“The most recent among the 300,000 findings of the archaeological excavations of the Thessaloniki Metro”

A very impressive statue was brought to light during the excavations taking place in Thessaloniki, along with the works for the underground metro network.

It is a headless statue attributed to the goddess Aphrodite and was found on the site of Ag. Sophia, as the chairman of the company Yannis Mylopoulos informed the public by posting on his facebook profile, where he even named the statue “Aphrodite of the Thessaloniki Metro”.

“The most recent among the 300,000 and perhaps one of the most…well-shaped findings of the archaeological excavations of the Thessaloniki Metro, is this headless Venus,” writes Mr. Milopoulos.