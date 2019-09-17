A multimillionaire drunkenly ran over and killed his 11-year-old son with his boat

A multimillionaire real estate developer drunkenly ran over and killed his 11-year-old son with his boat, police say.

Javier Burillo, 57, was arrested in Marin County, California on Monday after the fatal incident near Angel Island on Sunday. Authorities say Burillo’s two sons were tossed from his 33-foot, twin-engine boat on Sunday night when the boat hit a wave.

Burillo tried to rescue his sons, aged 27 and 11 but struck them with his boat. Both of Burillo’s sons were pulled back onto the boat and taken to the Nearby Corinthian Yacht Club to meet first responders. After the incident, Burillo submitted to a breathalyzer test, which he reportedly failed.

Read more metro.co.uk