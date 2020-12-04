A mum recreated a saucy snap of Jennifer Lopez, and it was hilarious

She is an Australian comedian known for her parody posts on her Instagram account

A mum who recreated a saucy snap of Jennifer Lopez has people in stitches.

Celeste Barber, an Australian mum, and comedian is known for mocking celebrities’ poses – and her latest famous victim is J-Lo, reports Daily Star.

In the photo, Jennifer ditched her clothes for the official cover of her latest single, ‘In the Morning’.

When the mum recreated the pose, she wore nothing but a nude coloured thong, and to protect her modesty, she carefully positioned her arm across her body taking hold of her knee with her hand like the singer.

Celeste shared the snap with her 7.5 million followers on Instagram, where she wrote: “I’m on the right.”

source mirror.co.uk