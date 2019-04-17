A pair of Turkish F-16 fighters violate Greek airspace

Two Turkish F-16 fighter jets violated Greek national airspace on Wednesday, maintaining the level of tensions high between the two countries.

The Turkish fighters flew over the island of Mavra in the Aegean Sea at a height of 26,000 feet at approximately 13.14.

On Tuesday, April 16, the Hellenic Air Force radar recorded a barrage violations as 8 Turkish fighters violated Greek airspace on 43 occasions over the Aegean Sea.