A pair of Turkish F-16 jets fly over Greek island

It is the second day in a row the Turkish Air Force committed violations

The Turkish Air Force carried out illegal overflight above Greek islands for the second consecutive day.

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the island of Farmakonisis at 9:55 at an altitude of 18,000 feet.

On Tuesday, Turkish fighters also committed five violations over five Greek islands.