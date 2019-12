Leibman had a decorated career in TV and film spanning six decades

Award-winning American actor Ron Leibman, famed for playing Rachel Green’s overbearing dad in the sitcom Friends, has died at the age of 82.

His agent said the cause was pneumonia.

While best known for his role in the US sitcom, Leibman had a decorated career in TV and film spanning six decades.

“Ron was an incredibly talented actor with a distinguished career in film, TV and theatre. Our thoughts go out to his wife, Jessica (Walter), and his family,” his agent said in a statement.

source bbc