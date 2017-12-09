Constantina Mihail posed for a photo-shoot and proved she has no complexes about her age or appearance, as the final result posted was free of any retouching or photoshop. The talented actress, who is ageing gracefully, did not hide her wrinkles, proving that beauty comes from within.
Photographer Panos Giannakopoulos highlighted her lips and eyes and the picture received many likes on social media.
Actress Constantina Mihail proves beauty come from the soul (photo)
Portrait of actress photoshop free
