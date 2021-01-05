Actress Tanya Roberts is still alive!

It was reported she had died last week

Actress Tanya Roberts, who had been reported dead this week, is actually alive and her long-time partner found out during a television appearance.

“Now, you are telling me she’s alive?” Lance O’Brien asked during an interview with the newsmagazine Inside Edition on Monday.

“The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team,” a tearful O’Brien said.

Roberts, a former Bond girl who was well-known for her role in That ’70s Show was hospitalized on December 24 after she collapsed and her representative issued a statement informing the world of her death aged 65 on Sunday.