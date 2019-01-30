Advanced AI system converts brain signals into speech

The science fiction idea of being able to control devices or communicate with others just by thinking is slowly getting closer to reality

In a remarkable landmark breakthrough, scientists have demonstrated a computer system effectively translating brain signals into intelligible speech. The extraordinary experiment presents a proof-of-concept that could pave the way for a large variety of brain-controlled communication devices in the future.

A huge hurdle neuroengineerers face on the road to effective brain-computer interfaces is trying to translate the wide array of signals produced by our brain into words and images that can be easily communicable. The science fiction idea of being able to control devices or communicate with others just by thinking is slowly, but surely, getting closer to reality.

Recent advances in machine learning technology have allowed scientists to crunch masses of abstract data. Just last year a team of Canadian researchers revealed an algorithm that could use electroencephalography (EEG) data to digitally recreate faces that a test subject had been shown.

