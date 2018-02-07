AEK Athens defeat Olympiakos (2-1) to advance to Greek Cup semi-finals

AEK Athens defeated Greek football champions Olympiakos Piraeus for a second time in only 3 days, this time for the Greek Cup quarter-finals. AEK beat the Reds 2-1 at OAKA stadium and with the same aggregate after their scoreless draw in Piraeus advanced to the next round. AEK took a 2-goal lead with Christdoloupoulos (57’) and Araujo (73’), with Olympiakos managing to cut the deficit in half with a Tachtsidis header in the 83rd minute.