AEK Athens ranked top Greek football team in 2017

AEK Athens is the best Greek team in 2017, according to the annual rankings by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). AEK was ranked 47th due to the 167 points it amassed in its successful Europa League campaign (it went through to the final 32) and its solid performance in the domestic league. Olympiakos who came in 2 spots lower at 49, while PAOK gained 5 spots reaching 60th from 65th in 2016. Panathinaikos, once by far the most dominant Greek team in the European and international rankings, has plummeted to 141.