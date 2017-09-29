AEK draw (2-2) at home with Austria Vienna in Europa League

AEK Athens missed a golden opportunity to bag three points at home and consolidate second spot in Group D of the Europa League competition behind leaders Milan, as they slipped drawing to Austria Vienna 2-2. It could have been worse, as the home side, who nearly rued the plentiful chances they squandered in the match, only managed to pick up the single point with a late goal by Livaja on 90 minutes. The home side opened the score with Livaja (28’), but the visiting Austrians scored twice, one in the 43rd minute with Monschein and took the lead on 49 minutes with a second goal by Tajouri-Shradi, before AEK salvaged the point in the dying stages of the match. Now both teams are in second spot in Group D with 4 points each.