AEK – Milan 0-0 (FINAL) (VIDEO) (Upd.)

UPDATE:

AEK managed to get the one point it wanted from this game against Milan, just as it happened in the first game between the two teams in Italy.

Milan improved its performance in the second half and got very close to a winning the game at least once.

Overall it was a spectacular game to watch, dispite the fact that was no goal from either side at the end.

Very good appearance for AEK in the first half, with the Greek team not being threatened by Milan.

There is no goal thus far at OAKA stadium in the first half of the game.

AEK seems more organized than the legendary Italian team.

We will have to see how this exciting game will finish.

Milan had just one good moment in the 41’ minute, while AEK threatened had more chances and had the control of the game.