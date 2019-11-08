Airbnb to ban party houses following multiple deaths in California shooting

The party, apparently publicized via Instagram, reportedly drew more than 100 people even though it was booked for a group of a dozen people

Guests using short-term rentals for wild parties and criminal activities have been the scourge of the sector, and the problem was highlighted again this week after a Halloween evening “mansion party,” booked through Airbnb in Orinda, California, reportedly led to the deaths of five people in a shooting.

The party, apparently publicized via Instagram, reportedly drew more than 100 people even though it was booked for a group of a dozen people supposedly celebrating a family reunion.

In response, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky tweeted on Saturday that the company is taking steps to ban “party houses,” which have been a chronic problem for Airbnb, other alternative accommodations businesses, hosts, and neighbors.

