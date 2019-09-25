AIRC: The US considers Cyprus, Greece, Israel three reliable partners

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, received the leadership of the American-Jewish organization AIPAC, in New York, on the sidelines of his participation to the works of the UN General Assembly.

Following the meeting, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou told reporters that “the President of the Republic had a meeting with the president and the leadership of the US-Jewish organization AIPAC, in which they jointly reviewed Cyprus-US and Cyprus – Israel relations, stressing with satisfaction the high level of Cyprus’ cooperation with Israel, as well as the US’s interconnection with Greece-Cyprus-Israel tripartite cooperation.

The prospects for this cooperation were examined and specific issues such as the progress in lifting the embargo with the well-known revision of US legislation were discussed.

