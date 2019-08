Albanian man who raped teenage British girl to stand before Corfu Prosecutor

The alleged rape took place on Wednesday

A 32-year-old Albanian man who confessed to raping a 14-year-old British girl in Corfu will be taken before the local Prosecutor’s Office to plead his case on Friday.

The incident reportedly took place early Wednesday morning in a hotel room in Dassia.

The 14-year-old is reportedly a British national and vacationed in Corfu with her family, while the 32-year-old Albanian is an island resident and an employee of the hotel.