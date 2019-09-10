Alert over military equipment lost at Naval Installation in Leros

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident

Greek naval authorities are on alert after military equipment has gone missing at the Leros Naval Technical Installation Service.

As reported by the Hellenic Navy General Staff (YEN), a check on Monday afternoon found that military equipment was missing, without the report specifying whether it was weapons or explosives.

The competent military and law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation, while an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the circumstances and causes under which the military material was removed or lost.