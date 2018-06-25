Alexis Tsipras in London will meet with May & Corbyn

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is visiting London on Monday. During his visit, he will have a meeting with his British counterpart Theresa May, as well as the leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn.

Tsipras will also meet with the Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain Gregorios at 16:00 on Monday and later (at 18:00) with young Greek scientists working in London at the Greek Centre of London.

On Tuesday, the Greek premier will meet with Theresa May in Downing Street and later with Jeremy Corbyn.

Tsipras will deliver a speech at the London School of Economics on Wednesday.

Source: thegreekobserver