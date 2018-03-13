Alexis Tsipras to Portuguese President: “Portugal is a positive example for Greece”

“In August 2018 we will be done with the programme; we already see a big difference in the economic figures and we seek to transfer this difference to the social indicators and to people’s sense of the real economy as well, exactly as happened in Portugal, for the benefit of society,” stated Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as he welcomed visiting Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the Maximos mansion on Tuesday.

“Portugal is a good example for Greece and the institutions because it managed to end the ordeal of the programme early and this acts as a precedent that I believe to be binding, for the institutions as well, so that they handle similar problems in the same way,” the Greek premier added.

On his part, Portugal’s president said that his visit indicates “a strong and natural relationship between our peoples and our countries. We are both democratic countries governed by European law, belonging to the south but able to engage in dialogue with all of Europe”.

He congratulated Greece for the way it had addressed the challenges that Portugal had also faced until recently. “I know that this is a historic moment for Greece. You can count on Portugal. We are both supporters of strong and correct relationship for Europe’s future” said de Sousa before beginning a meeting with the Greek prime minister.

