Alexis Tsipras to visit Portugal – Will hold talks with Costa and Moscovici

The meeting will include, among other things, the issues of Eurozone reforms and EU cohesion policy issues

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will visit Portugal on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd of December to participate as an observer in the preparatory meeting of the Heads of State and of the leaders of the European Socialist Party ahead of the European Council in mid-December.

The meeting will include, among other things, the issues of Eurozone reforms and EU cohesion policy issues.

Since the spring of 2016, Alexis Tsipras has participated umpteen times in similar meetings of the Heads of State and Heads of Government of the European Socialist Party, this way establishing his close ties with the PES, the second largest group in the European Parliament.

During his visit to Lisbon, the Greek Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa and the Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs, Pierre Moscovici.

In addition to bilateral issues and regional and international developments, Alexis Tsipras with Antonio Costa will also discuss the agenda of the EU Mediterranean Summit, to be held in Nicosia in January 2018, after two postponements due to problems in Spain.

With Pierre Moscovici, Alexis Tsipras, will talk about the closing of the third assessment, the Eurogroup on December 4 and will inform him of the developments in the Greek economy.

Source: Spiros Sideris/balkaneu.com