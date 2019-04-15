Alibaba founder expects staff to work 12-hour shift on 6-day week!

Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, defended the company’s ‘996’ work schedule – which expects employees to submit to 12-hour shifts between 9am and 9pm during a six-day week. 168 hours in a week, Alibaba employees are expected to spend at least 72 of them while in work and they should be grateful.

I personally think that being able to work 996 is a huge blessing.

Many companies and many people don’t have the opportunity to work 996. If you don’t work 996 when you are young, when can you ever work 996?