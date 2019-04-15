Alibaba founder expects staff to work 12-hour shift on 6-day week!

Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, defended the company’s ‘996’ work schedule – which expects employees to submit to 12-hour shifts between 9am and 9pm during a six-day week. 168 hours in a week, Alibaba employees are expected to spend at least 72 of them while in work and they should be grateful.
I personally think that being able to work 996 is a huge blessing.
Many companies and many people don’t have the opportunity to work 996. If you don’t work 996 when you are young, when can you ever work 996?
In this world, everyone wants success, wants a nice life, wants to be respected. Let me ask everyone, if you don’t put out more time and energy than others, how can you achieve the success you want?
Compared to them, up to this day, I still feel lucky, I don’t regret (working 12 hour days), I would never change this part of me.
After getting backlash online and being called an evil capitalist, he addressed it’s not about money but self improvement: He said 996 is not exploitation.
